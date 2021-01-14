Box Office: Ravi Teja's Krack Beats Vijay's Master; Emerges As Sankranthi Winner Of 2021

KRACK starring Ravi Teja is doing exceptionally well at the box office right from its release. Looks like stars are working in favour of Ravi Teja as his latest outing 'KRACK' is on a roll. KRACK has received rave reviews from audience and critics. If sources are to be believed, the makers are planning KRACK success which is all set to be held on January 14 at Vizag.

The Ravi Teja -Shruti Haasan starrer KRACK has shattered the record of Vijay's Master in just five days at the box office. Originally, Ravi Teja and the film unit of KRACK had a plan of releasing the film on the occasion of Sankranthi. But, they have preponed the film to avert the box office clash with Ram's RED and Vijay's Master.

As you all might be aware that Ravi Teja's KRACK is doing unstoppable business at the box office. Looks like no one can stop the collections of KRACK as it is received positive reviews from fans and audience alike. While coming to Vijay's Master and Ram's RED, both the film seems to be earned mixed reviews from several quarters. We have already told you that Vijay's Master is getting replaced by Ravi Teja's KRACK in theatres of two Telugu speaking states.

The film is all set to become a profitable venture for the makers of KRACK. The latest news we hear is Ravi Teja's KRACK seems to have surpassed Vijay's Master opening day collections at the box office. If sources are to be believed, KRACK made the business of Rs 6 cr while Master has earned Rs 5 cr on opening day at the box office. KRACK has become the first highest grosser of 2021 surpassing the collections of Vijay's Master and Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better. Since there is no big release in the upcoming week, Krack will continue to dominate these two films at the ticket windows