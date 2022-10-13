Box Office Collections: Ponniyin Selvan, Godfather, Vikram Vedha

Kollywood Director Mani Ratnam's latets release Ponniyin Selvan, Chiranjeevi's Godfather, and Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha are running successfully in theatres.

Among the three, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is doing incredible business at the worldwide box office. On October 14, Mani Ratnam's PS 1 joined Rs 400 cr club at the box office. The film has turned out to be a massive hit in Tamil. Coming to Chiranjeevi's Godfather, the film did well during the first weekend of its release.

Godfather also raked in a whopping 100 crore rupees at the box office. Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha got released alongside PS1, but the former's film is barely surviving at the box office.

All three films are doing good business at the box office. Here are the tweets posted by film critics about Ponniyin Selvan, Godfather, Vikram Vedha collections. Take a look at them: