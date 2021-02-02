Box Office: 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela First Weekend Collections, Declared Hit In Just Four Days

Anchor Pradeep is basking in the success of his recent outing '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' is faring well at the box office. Pradeep has become a successful actor with his first movie '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela'. The film earned positive reviews from all quarters. Audience and Pradeep fans are gushing about the film.

There was a news that Pradeep hasn't charged any remuneration for '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela'. The buzz on social media doing the rounds that Pradeep is likely to get a share from film profits. The movie is roaring at the box office. The makers of the movie have increased theatre count due to positive word of mouth.

Talking about the collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 9.8 Cr and the gross share of the movie is Rs 4.28 cr. Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela needs another 0.3 cr for the film to declare the second hit of this year. Pradeep's latest movie has earned Rs 1.25 on its third day at the box office.

30RojulloPreminchadamEla Day 4 Area-Wise Collections

Nizam: 21L

Ceeded: 18L

UA: 12L

East: 5L

West: 4L

Guntur: 5L

Krishna: 5L

Nellore: 3L

AP-TG Total:- 0.73CR (1.25Cr Gross~)

It is worth mentioning here that the makers are looking forward to hold a success meet in Guntur. Anchor Pradeep and Music director Anup Rubens are all set to grace the event.