The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna was more entertaining. The show has brought more drama which made the audience hooked to their Television sets. Actress Swathi Deekshith has been evicted from BB house and this news has surprised her fans and followers of the reality show.

She stepped into the show as a wild card contestant in the third week of the show.

She was nominated by Amma Rajasekhar in the last week and now while leaving the house, Swati was given a chance to drop Bigg Bomb. She dropped Bigg Bomb on Amma Rajasekhar and now he can't take part in the captaincy task. It wouldn’t be wrong, if we say, Swathi has taken revenge on him. Swati Deekisth called Amma Rajashekar as a backstabber.

Some of the netizens predicted that Amma Rajasekhar might soon leave this house. It is very hard to predict what will happen in the Bigg Boss house. The elimination of Devi Nagavalli and Swath Deekshith was a big surprise to show buffs.

Here are a few reactions from the fans of Swathi.

@vijaytelevision Is it possible to bring eliminated contestants of Telugu Bigg Boss? #SwathiDeekshith deserve another chance. pic.twitter.com/qaZgdXwVbp — Sri Divya Fans Club (@SriDivyaFC) October 5, 2020

Fake biggboss

Purely fake show

Votes are not reasoning to eliminate the contestant @StarMaa @iamnagarjuna #swathideekshith #mehaboobdilse

E sari chala thakuva votes dilse ki ochey you eliminated swathi

Waste to time to watch biggboss — Kirrak Raj (@KirrakRaj) October 5, 2020