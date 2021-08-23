Bommrarillu Bhaskar Recalls Allu Arjun's Timely Intervention

Gorgeous actress Genelia D'souza has been staying away from Telugu movies for a long time now. Most of the Telugu audience would remember Genelia for her stellar performance in 'Bommrarillu'. Did you know this?

Genelia thought of quitting the project midway. Are you wondering why? Well, we hear that qhile shooting Bommarillu, director Bhaskar made Genelia shoot just one scene 'Thintava Thintava' for an whole night. Genelia was fed up, it is learned. The actress questioned director as to why he was making her shoot one scene the entire night.

She told the film director that she can't do the film. Director Bhaskar shared the story on a talk show TeravenukaKathalu, he stated that Genelia was literally frustrated and decided to walk out of the film.

But, Allu Arjun who came on the film sets, convinced Genelia by saying that he is a good director. "Later, she understood why I made her shoot one scene for a long time," he says. Bommararillu Bhaskar was elated with Bunny's timely intervention and helped the film rake in moolah at the box office.