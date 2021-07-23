Bommarillu Actor Siddharth Dead Claims YouTube Video: Check Reaction

Siddharth is one of the actors in the film industry who never steps back to raise his voice on various topics. The actor took to his Twitter and spoke about a YouTube video that claims he is dead. He took to his Twitter and shared the post with the caption, "I reported to youtube about this video claiming I'm dead. Many years ago. They replied "Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video"."

A Twitter user shared the screenshot that shows 10 South Indian Celebrities who died young. On the thumbnail one could see Soundarya, Siddharth, and Aarthi Agarwal. While Soundarya and Aarthi Agarwal died while Siddharth is still alive. Here is the tweet made by Siddharth.

I reported to youtube about this video claiming I'm dead. Many years ago. They replied "Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video". Me : ada paavi 🥺 https://t.co/3rOUWiocIv — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 18, 2021

On the professional front, Siddharth is making a comeback in the Telugu film industry after eight years. He completed the shooting of his upcoming movie, Maha Samudram in which Sharwanand will be seen as the lead actor. Ajay Bhupathi is the director of the flick. Besides Maha Samumdram, Siddharth will also be seen in Indian 2, Takkar, Navarasa, and Shaitan Ka Bachcha.