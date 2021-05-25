Bollywood Top Actor To Play Villain's Role In Salaar

Rebel star Prabhas’ Salaar is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has been in the news ever since it went on floors. The makers of the movie have completed the first schedule of the movie.

They planned to start the second schedule, unfortunately, they couldn’t do so due to the onset of the second wave of Coronavirus. They have now put on hold the film shoot for a while. With each passing day, the cast of Salaar is getting interesting, if reports are to go anything, Bollywood actor John Abraham is likely to play a villain in the movie. There’s no official confirmation whether he has given nod to the film or not.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the film. The film will be releasing in multiple languages. Salaar is slated for release on April 14, 2022. Watch this space for more updates.