Bollywood, Tollywood Celebs Remember Sridevi On Her Third Death Anniversary

Can anyone forget the beautiful star, Sridevi? Obviously, a big No. The entire world woke up to the shocking news of that the legendary actress Sridevi is no more on February 24, 2018. According to the reports, she died from an accidental drowning in Dubai.

Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan aka Sridevi was one of the stars in the filmy dhunia who enjoyed an incredible fan following across many regional film industries within the country. She stepped into film industry at the age of four and acted in various films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She was called as the first female superstar of Indian cinema.

Sridevi was the recipient of various accolades, including a National Film Award, a Nandi Award, the Tamil Nadu State Film Award, the Kerala State Film Award, four Filmfare Awards, including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and three Filmfare Awards South. The 'English Vinglish' actress was one of the greatest and most influential persons in the South Indian film industry.

Today, on the occasion of the third death anniversary of Sridevi, friends and fans of her are remembering the 'Athiloka Sundari'.

An actress who gave a new narrative to the art of acting. #Sridevi redefined the image of an actress through her innumerable roles . Her repertoire was deep, intense & varied . A star whose skillsets can never be forgotten . She reigned the silver screen always . We miss her. https://t.co/xOro49E2il — Chaitanya K Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) February 24, 2021

3 YEARS WITHOUT U

Not a day goes by that I don’t feel ur absence, Sriji! I miss ur films, ur appearances at diff events, ur smile, ur outfits...nothing can fill up the space u left behind in our hearts yrs ago. I wish I could've one more chance to be with u.#Sridevi #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/yDKLfcmWnW — Deepa Bhatia (@_chipswithdips) February 24, 2021

3 years have passed since u decided to leave us n move on to the next life.These 3 yrs have been the longest, toughest and saddest years for us as you were not around us. We are sure that you’re in a better place. We miss you Sri ma'am.😔#Sridevi #SrideviLivesForever #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/nr35Aj16fV — Sridevi Sena (@ProudSridevians) February 24, 2021

Never boasted about the abundant,endless praises and accolades she received..The most loved and cherished actor of our times #Sridevi 3rd death anniversary..We will love and miss you ma'am.. #SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/EWr251LqpA — ShaguftaRafique (@shufta20) February 24, 2021