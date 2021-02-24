Bollywood, Tollywood Celebs Remember Sridevi On Her Third Death Anniversary

Feb 24, 2021, 09:26 IST
- Sakshi Post

Can anyone forget the beautiful star, Sridevi? Obviously, a big No. The entire world woke up to the shocking news of that the legendary actress Sridevi is no more on February 24, 2018. According to the reports, she died from an accidental drowning in Dubai. 

Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan aka Sridevi was one of the stars in the filmy dhunia who enjoyed an incredible fan following across many regional film industries within the country. She stepped into film industry at the age of four and acted in various films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She was called as the first female superstar of Indian cinema.

Sridevi was the recipient of various accolades, including a National Film Award, a Nandi Award, the Tamil Nadu State Film Award, the Kerala State Film Award, four Filmfare Awards, including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and three Filmfare Awards South. The 'English Vinglish' actress was one of the greatest and most influential persons in the South Indian film industry.

Today, on the occasion of the third death anniversary of Sridevi, friends and fans of her are remembering the 'Athiloka Sundari'.

