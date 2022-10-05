Bollywood Fans Spreading Negativity Unable to Digest South Stars' Popularity?

Telugu Rebel Star Prabhas' is an immensely talented star in Tollywood. Prabhas soared new heights following the Baahubali franchise. After Baahubali, two movies of Prabhas were released—Radhe Shyam and Saaho. Prabhas fans continue to rave about the performance of Prabhas in Baahubali. After the smash success of Baahubali, the talk surrounding the South movies continued.

And since Baahubali became a national sensation, there is no stopping South cinema. Looks like Bollywood fans are upset over South stars' growing success. If you look at Radhe Shyam, the film was watchable. However, the film failed to survive at the box office due to reviews by critics. Prabhas also focused mainly on Bollywood during the time of Radhe Shyam and neglected the Telugu states in terms of promotions.

Radhe Shyam hardly happened in the Telugu states. Due to massive promotions in North, the film also got the same worst reviews from critics there. Cut to the chase, Prabhas' Adipurush teaser was unleashed on October 2 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The teaser received mixed reactions from all quarters. There ids also a hashtag #BoycottAdipurush on social media. Anti Prabhas fans and Bollywood critics seem to have disliked the teaser.

Reports are doing the rounds that there is too much negativity over Adipurush teaser by Bollywood PR machinery. Now, fans seem to be wondering if Bollywood stars are unable to digest the popularity and success of South stars in their own region.

Looks like it is an alarming situation for Prabhas. On the career front, Prabhas will next be seen in Adipurush. The film will be directed by Om Raut. The film is slated to set to release in theatres on January 13, 2022.