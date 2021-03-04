Bollywood Actress Sakshi Malik Files Case Against Dil Raju

Actress Sakshi Malik has filed a case against Dil Raju for using her picture in Nani featured 'V' movie without her consent. She filed a defamation case against the makers. The Bombay High Court has directed Amazon Prime to remove Nani's 'V' film from it. The film was released on September 5, 2020, and has been available on Amazon Prime. The court has passed the order that they can't stream the film until they deleted the scene from it. It said Amazon Prime cannot release the re-edited version of the film without a special order of the court.

Nani's V was written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film was produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Nani, the film also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao.