Bollywood Actress Rejects Bellamkonda Srinivas?

Young actor Bellamkonda Srinivas is a well-known actor in Tollywood. He has been featured in a few films but none of them have created any mark at the box office. His passion for the movies makes him to do films though they have failed at the box office. For those who joined new to the story, Bellamkonda Srinivas is gearing up to make a Bollywood debut with the remake of Rajamouli's Chatrapathi.

Bellamkonda will be stepping into the shoes of Prabhas. It will be directed VV Vinayak who delivered a few hits such as Khaidi No 150, Tagore and Aadi etc. Murmurs are doing the rounds that the makers of the movie have approached a few Bollywood actresses like Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, and Shraddha Kapoor to feature in Bellamkonda's Chatrapathi remake. But, all of them seems to have rejected the offers. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment.