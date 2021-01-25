Bollywood Actress To Perform Peppy Number In Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaaru Paati has been hitting the headlines since it's inception. If you have observed any Mahesh Babu's films, definitely, there will be one peppy number in the film. Mahesh Babu was last seen in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and Tamannah performed a special song 'Bang Bang'. As you may be recalled, the song has become a rage amongst the audience. It appears like Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers are also trying to repeat it by adding a special song in the film.

If reports are to be believed, The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata seems to have approached Bollywood Urvashi Rautel to perform a special song in the film. People are pretty aware about Mahesh Babu stardom and no one will miss chance a chance to work with Mahesh Babu. Rumors mills that She gave a nod to the film and she is likely to shake a leg with Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Before jumping into conclusion, let's wait for an official confirmation from makers end.

Sarkar Vaaru Paati is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in the film. The film is likely to be released sometime in 2022. Watch this space for more updates.