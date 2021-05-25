Bollywood Actress Confirmed For Item Song In Allu Arjun's Pushpa?

Stylish star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is back into the news and the buzz is that the film is being made into two parts. The makers of the movie seem to be busy finalizing the cast and crew for the second part. In the latest development, Bollywood actress Disha Patani is all set to work with Allu Arjun in Pushpa. Going into details, Disha Patani is not playing any female lead, but she is going to shake a leg with Allu Arjun in a peppy dance number. However, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited.

Pushpa is being helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Allu Arjun seems to be charging Rs 50 Crore as his remuneration for both parts of the film. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead opposite Bunny which will hit the screens on August 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' and the film turned out to be a super hit at the box office. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts.