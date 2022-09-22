Bollywood Actress Chooses Allu Arjun Over Jr NTR

Kiara Advani is one of the established stars in Telugu and Hindi. She made her Tollywood debut in Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu. The film was critically acclaimed at the box office.

Kiara's performance in Bharat Ane Nenu opened many doors in Tollywood for her. The actress was also seen in Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The film failed to live up to audience' expectations. After Vinaya Vidheya Rama's failure, Kiara went back to Bollywood and she did a few films in Hindi.

Kiara Advani recently got a chance to work with Jr NTR for Koratala Siva's film. Kiara is said to have rejected it. However, we hear that Kiara has agreed to work with Allu Arjun, who is occupied with the production of Pushpa The Rule.

Bunny is also said to be holding talks with Chandoo Mondeti who is basking in the success of Karthikeya 2. Chandoo Mondeti's next film is likely to be with Allu Arjun. Kiara Advani will be the female lead in Allu Arjun-Chandoo Mondeti's film, as per sources.

It is known that during the success meet of karthikeya 2, Allu Aravind announced that geetha Arts was collaborating with Chandoo for a movie. We wonder if this is the project they were talking about. Also,Allu Arjun's much awaited film Icon has been shelved.

Kiara seems to have chosen Pushpa actor Allu Arjun over RRR actor Jr NTR. She might have her own reasons to reject Jr NTR's film. It could be either because of scripts or call sheets. Watch this space for more updates.

Also Read: KKK Winners List From First Season 1 to 12

