This Bollywood Actor Lends Voice to Prabhas For Hindi Movies

There isn't a single day without Prabhas making the news. Honestly, Prabhas is one of the most bankable stars in Telugu and Hindi. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that Prabhas's is popular star in Bollywood too and enjoys as much fan following as the Khans up North. As you are aware, Prabhas has a slew of films in his kitty, which are in various stages of production.

Prabhas and Rajamouli from Tollywood introduced pan Indian films with Baahubali. Now, all of Prabhas' upcoming films—right from Radhe Shyam to Salaar all will be made in several languages. A section of the audience suggests that it would be good, if Prabhas dubs his own voice for Hindi films.

He is going to become a much bigger star after the release of Adipurush and Salaar. Prabhas might dub for Hindi films hinself sooner or later. But as of now, do you know, who dubs for Prabhas' Hindi films. It is Sharad Kelkar. The Bollywood actor lends his voice for all Prabhas films in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam, which has been in the making for more than three years. Reports are doing the rounds that Prabhas' Radhe Shyam might skip the theatrical release, but the makers haven't responded to any of the rumours yet. The film is directed by Radhe Krishna and Pooja Hegde will be playing the love interest of Prabhas in the film. Watch this space for more updates.