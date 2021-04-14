Blockbuster Hit: Dhanush’s Karnan Tamil Nadu, Chennai Day 5 Collections

Actor Dhanush is on cloud nine as his latest release Karnan gathered immense love from all quarters. Dhanush fans and the audience can’t stop raving about the film. It is worth mentioning here that Karna has joined the elite club of Rs 100 Cr club. It is indeed a celebration time for his fans.

Speaking about the collections, Dhanush’s film has managed to earn Rs 5 Cr on its fifth day at the box office. The total five days collections of Karnan are standing at Rs 40 Cr alone in Tamil Nadu. The worldwide gross of the film seems to be Rs 100 Cr. Check our area-wise collections of Karnan in detail.

Total 5 Days TN Collection

Day 1 - 11 cr

Day 2 - 8 cr

Day 3 - 10 cr

Day 4 - 6 cr

Day 5 - 5 cr

Total 5 Days - 40 Cr

Apart from Dhanush, the film also cast Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Lakshmi Priya Chanramouli in supporting roles. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj while the producer is Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his banner V Creations.