Tollywood young and dynamic hero, Vaishnav Tej might be on cloudnine with the success of his first film, Uppena. The movie got released in theatres on 12th February and is doing absolutely well at the box office. Megafans expected that the film will do great at the box office but to everyone's surprise the film is creating new records. Uppena was not only loved by the mega fans but also others.

The film has got a good word of mouth and with each passing day, the collection at the boxoffice is increasing and breaking all the records. It is all known knowledge that the film has already smashed many top Tollywood star's record with stunning numbers. We all know that very soon, Uppena is going to break 8 years Prabhas' Mirchi record.

Here is Vaishnav Tej's Uppena movie 16th Day AP TG Collections report:

Nizam: 21L

Ceeded: 10L

UA: 8L

East: 6L

West: 2.3L

Guntur: 2.9L

Krishna: 3.1L

Nellore: 2L

Total: 55 Lakhs

Here is the day wise collection report of Uppena movie