Good Rise: Allari Naresh's Naandhi AP, Telangana Box Office Collections Day 2

After a very long gap, Allari Naresh scored a blockbuster. The film is a crime courtroom drama, directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and bankrolled by Satish Vegesna. Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar played as the lead actors while Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Harish Uthaman, Vinay Varma, and Praveen acted in the supporting roles. Sricharan Pakala scored music for the flick. The plot of the story is about the life of an under trial prisoner awaiting judgement. The movie got hit the theatres on 19 February 2021.

Here is the area wise collection report:

Nizam: 28L

Ceeded: 8.3L

Uttarandhra: 6.5L

Krishna: 6.2L

East Godavari: 5.2L

Guntur: 5.4L

West Godavari: 3.5L

Nellore: 3.1L

Total AP & TG Day 2 Share: 66L

Total 2 Days Share: 1.12 Crore