Blockbuster A1 Express Day 2 AP, Telangana, Total World Wide Collections

Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi's A1 Express got released in the theatres. The film is getting a good response. Directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and financed by Sundeep Kishan, Abhishek Agarwal, TG Viswa Prasad and Dayapannem. Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi acted in the lead roles while Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh acted in supporting roles. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Natpe Thunai the story of the movie deals with the issues of corruption and nepotism in sports.

Here is the day 2 AP, Telangana and total world wide collection report

Nizam: 47L

Ceeded: 15L

UA: 20L

East: 16L

West: 11L

Guntur: 13L

Krishna: 13L

Nellore: 9L

AP-TG Total: 1.44CR

Ka+ROI: 4L

Os : 2L

Total WW: 1.50Cr