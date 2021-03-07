Blockbuster A1 Express Day 2 AP, Telangana, Total World Wide Collections
Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi's A1 Express got released in the theatres. The film is getting a good response. Directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and financed by Sundeep Kishan, Abhishek Agarwal, TG Viswa Prasad and Dayapannem. Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi acted in the lead roles while Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh acted in supporting roles. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Natpe Thunai the story of the movie deals with the issues of corruption and nepotism in sports.
Here is the day 2 AP, Telangana and total world wide collection report
Nizam: 47L
Ceeded: 15L
UA: 20L
East: 16L
West: 11L
Guntur: 13L
Krishna: 13L
Nellore: 9L
AP-TG Total: 1.44CR
Ka+ROI: 4L
Os : 2L
Total WW: 1.50Cr