Birthday Special Poster of Vaishnavi Chaitanya From Baby Out Now

Touted to be a new-age love story, 'Baby' is in the filming phase now. The film has talented young actors Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the central roles. Sai Rajesh, who had previously provided the story for Colour Photo is helming the project.

Marking the occasion of Vaishnavi Chaitanya's birthday today, the makers of Baby unveiled a new poster featuring the young actress. This poster has a poetic and artistic vibe to it.

SKN, who produced super hit film Taxiwaala with Vijay Deverakonda is now producing Baby. The film is being produced under Mass Movie Makers banner, operated by SKN and noted director Maruthi.