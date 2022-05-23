Bindu Madhavi Bags Key Role In Anil Ravipudi's Next Film: Deets Inside

Bindu Madhavi is creating waves on social media. She was the most loved contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop. On Saturday, Nagarjuna declared Bindu Madhavi as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop Season 1. Akhil Sarthak was the first runner-up in the same show.

For those who were unversed, the F3 team, including Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi, and Mehreen, graced the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop. Guess what? Anil Ravipudi made a promise to Bindu Madhavi that she would feature in his next film.

Yes, Bindu Madhavi will soon be making a comeback to films with Anil Ravipudi. She is all set to play a key role in Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film, which features Balakrishna in the lead role.

Bindu Madhavi was last seen in Avakai Biryani, which was released in 2008. Like you all, we are also waiting for Bindu Madhavi's second innings. Stay tuned.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Wrap Up Kushi First Schedule

