Bimbisara Trailer Opens To Terrfic Response

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's upcoming film Bimbisara has been hogging the limelight for the past couple of days. The film is heading towards its theatrical release on August 5, 2022.

The film is produced by Kalyan Ram under the banner—NTR Arts. Yes, it is their own production house. We shouldn't be stunned if Jr NTR promotes the film because it is their own banner film.

Jr NTR has to promote it to reach a wider audience as he got wide recognition with his last outing RRR.

Yesterday, Jr NTR dropped Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara trailer on the internet. The film's trailer has received thunderous response from all quarters. Not to mention, Bimbisara trailer is trending in second place on Youtube.

Talking about the trailer, Kalyan Ram is seen in two different avatars—one as King Bimbisara who is fighting to conquer the emperor, and the other one is seen in a modern avatar. Jagath Jajjarika is a hard-hitting dialogue from the trailer. Here's the trailer of Bimbisara, if you haven't watched it yet:

The film is directed by Mallidi Vashisht. Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon will be seen as the female leads in the film. The music has been composed by MM Keeravani.