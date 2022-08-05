Bimbisara Review, Rating: Kalyan Ram Adhurs Performance is Total Paisa Vasool

Release Date : August 05, 2022

Starring: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain.

Director: Mallidi Vashist

Producer: Hari Krishna K

Music Directors: M. M. Keeravani, Chirrantan Bhatt, Varikuppala Yadagiri

Cinematography : Chota K. Naidu

Editor: Tammi Raju

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara has opened to positive reviews from all quarters. Bimbisara has become the talk of the town. The film is directed by debutant Mallidi Vashist and financed under the banners N.T.R Arts. If you are planning to watch the movie, check out the review before you book your tickets:

Plot: Bimbisara(Kalya Ram) is the ruthless king of the Trigartala kingdom. Bimbisara has a twin brother Devadatta(Kalyan Ram) who is a kind and generous person. Bimbisara kills his own brother(Devadatta) to conquer kingdom after his father's death. Due to the curse, Bimbisara's life gets change, he will be sent to the world. How Bimbisara gets to adjust to the current world? What are the consequence do Bimbisara's faces during the present world? How Bimbisara becomes soft heart forms the story.

Performances: It is not to easy two perform in two diverse roles but Kalyan Ram makes it look like a cakewalk. He nailed it be it fierce eyes or the dialogue deliverance. Kalyan Ram breathes life into Bimbisara made us all to sit up and take notice of his craft and his transformation for the character. He looks stylish in formal attire. Samyuktha Menon does decently well. Catherina Teresa gets wasted in the film. Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, and Srinivasa Reddy are the backbone to the film.

Plus Points:

Kalyan Ram's acting chops

Narration

Dialgoues next level

Few songs are so soothing and realistic

Minus Points:

Few unwanted scenes

Timing of songs

Analysis: All the scenes shot inside of Trigartala kingdom are the best. The incredible performance by Kalyan Ram when he enters the present world fighting with common people scenes are well-designed thanks to his body language and expressions. The first half of the film is so entertaining. It is director Mallidi Vashist debut film but very well written story with an amazing narration and screenplay. Bimbisara seems to be an old story but we can't predict the story. The climax of the Bimbisara is intriguing, makes the audience tense. The screenplay of Bimbisara is thrilling and brownie points to cinematography Chota K. Naidu.The music by MM Keeravani is a cherry on the cake to the film.

Verdict: Jai Ho Bimbisara, it is worth your time and ticket. Bimbisara is a laugh riot and paisa vasool entertainer.