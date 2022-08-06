Bimbisara First Day Collections: Kalyan Ram Movie Gets Fantastic Box Office Opening

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's latest outing Bimbisara has taken a flying start at the box office. Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara has opened to rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

The film is expected to expected to earn a decent amount by end of this weekend. Talking about Bimbisara's premiere collections, the film has managed to earn $64,349 from 134 locations. On the other hand, Bimbisara is said to have earned Rs 5 cr approximately on its opening day at the box office.

The film's total collections are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly. Kalyan Ram and the film unit have expressed gratitude to the audience for their support to the film. Bimbisara is directed Mallidi Vashisht. Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are seen in key roles.