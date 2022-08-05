Bimbisara First Day Collection Prediction

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is basking in the success of his latest release Bimbisara. The film is getting a positive response from critics and fans alike. It is a content-driven film the fortune of the film at the box office is yet to be seen.

After hearing positive reviews, the film is expected to register Rs 6 cr on opening day at the box office.

The evening shows are getting picked up in Telugu states, as per reports. Finally, Jr NTR promotions for the film seems to have worked out. Bimbisara is directed by Mallidi Vashisht.

Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are seen as the female leads in the film. The music has been composed by MM Keeravani.