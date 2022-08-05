Bimbisara Audience Review From US Premieres

Aug 05, 2022, 04:57 IST
- Sakshi Post

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara is the talk of the town due to back-to-back film promotions. Finally, Bimbisara has released in theatres from today across the globe. The film earned mixed reviews from premiere show. The film is helmed by Mallidi Vashist, and produced by N. T. R. Arts . Check out the audience reaction to Bimbisara:


Read More:

Tags: 
Kalyan ram
Bimbisara
Advertisement
Back to Top