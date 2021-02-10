Biggest Casting Coup: Mahesh As Lord Ram, Deepika Sita And Hrithik Raavan In Ramayana?

Looks like Bollywood filmmakers are eyeing our Telugu actors. You may ask us, why. There are four khans in Bollywood but Om Raut has chosen only Prabhas for his biggest project 'Adipurush'. Now, another leading actor of Tollywood is in talks for Hrithik-Deepika's film. Any wild guesses? There's no prize money for guessing.

Grapevine suggests that Mahesh Babu is likely to play a Ram role in Hrithik Roshan's Ramayana film. The makers of the movie seem to have approached Mahesh Babu for Ram's role in Ramayana but he is yet to give nod to the film. If everything goes as planned then it will be the biggest casting coup in the entertainment industry. That's not all, Ramayana could be bigger than Prabhas' Adipurush. If this idea materialises then it also marks Mahesh Babu straight debut in Bollywood. Let's wait and watch whether Mahesh Babu will agree to be part of the project or not.

The film will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Madhu Mantena. The budget is a whopping ₹ 500 crore and the three-part film will be shot in 3D and in multiple languages - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.