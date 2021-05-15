Bigg Boss Winner In Prabhas' Adipurush

If there’s one actor who always manages to be in the news, is none other than our Rebel star Prabhas. The film has been in the news ever since the makers have announced the 3D experience of Ramayana called Adipurush starring Prabhas as Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. Kriti Sanon will be essaying the role of Sita opposite Prabhas.

Latest news we hear is Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss winner and actor Sidharth Shukla has been approached for an important role in Adipurush. Sidharth Shukla earned a huge fan base during his stint in Bigg Boss house. We are damn sure, Sidharth Shukla would agree to be part of the film, as it is one of the most awaited films of the year.

The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. On the other hand, Prabhas will also be seen starring in ‘Radhe Shyam’ opposite Pooja Hegde. Stay tuned for more updates.