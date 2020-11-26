Bigg Boss Viewers Troll Abhijeet For Escaping Tasks With Dramas

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 might not have been as entertaining as its previous seasons but it surely managed to grab the audience attention towards the show. The show has become the talk of the town. If you ask any ardent fan of Bigg Boss, who is the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Obviously, most of them will say Abhijeet as he is one of the promising contestants in the show. The host of the show Nagarjuna and the contestants keep on say that Abhijeet can’t perform tasks and he is just a sofa seater inside Bigg Boss house. They have insulted him as he is unfit to the show. He does only gossiping about others in the house. Last night, Bigg Boss has assigned a task for Abhijeet and Akhil to take Monal for a date as they have made her cry on Monday.

Abhijeet was upset with the task and told Bigg Boss he can’t do it. Abhijeet was deeply disappointed that the makers are keeping on pressuring him to do a relationship with her, when he doesn’t have any kind of feelings towards her. Some of the audience are supporting Abhijeet by saying that ‘We are With You’ which is trending on social media. On the other hand, Netizens are trolling Abhijeet that he can’t perform task that’s why he is doing drama to escape from the task. Honestly, Abhijeet would have done the task if Bigg Boss hasn’t mentioned Monal’s name. Abhijeet couldn't be able to put his exact intention in words because he can't communicate well in Telugu. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

