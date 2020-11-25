Bigg Boss Telugu Winner Wants This Top Actor To Host Show

Rahul Sipligunj has been hitting the headlines for all good reasons. Recently, there was news that Rahul is in a relationship with Ashu Reddy and their Instagram pictures went viral in no time. If you may recall, Rahul emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Currently, he is interviewing the eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

The latest news doing the rounds that Akkineni Nagarjuna is likely to quit from Bigg Boss and the reason behind his quitting seems to be that everything is getting leaked on social media even before the show or episode gets telecasted. So far, the makers haven’t reacted to any of the news. When Rahul Sipligunj was shot with the question whom do you want to see as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu. Rahul Sipligung said that he would love to see Nandamuri Balakrishna as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu. Will it possible for Balakrishna to host a reality show as he is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood.

In the meantime, Balakrishna will next be seen in ‘BB3’ under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. BB3, produced by Dwaraka Creations, is being made on a grand scale. BB3 is expected to hit the theatres in the summer of 2021.