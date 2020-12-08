Bigg Boss Telugu Viewers Don't Want This Controversial Contestant In Finals

As the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is inching closer towards the finale, makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting and gripping. With each passing day, the show is becoming more and more boring. Monal Gajjar has been making the headlines for obvious reasons. She has become the center of attraction because of her love track with Akhil. Her extreme closeness with Akhil also created controversy and she is one the most controversial contestants of season 4.

Many of them thought that Monal would leave the house in one or two weeks. Bigg Boss makers are surprising the audience every weekend and eliminating strong contestants. We really don’t know whether makers are being partial to her or not but the talk on social media suggests that Monal’s management quota of Bigg Boss.

People have been waiting for her elimination for a long time but every time they are eliminating someone in her place. Looks like the makers of the show could be thinking to push her in the top five. Reports are doing the rounds that Ariyana and Harika are in the danger zone for this week eviction. If Monal’s in danger zone also Bigg Boss makers wouldn’t consider it as they want her to be in the house until the grand finale episode.

Some of the netizens are expressing that they don’t want to see Monal in the top five finalists. They went on to said that she is the most undeserving contestant in the house and they are requesting makers to eliminate this week, urging to give value to their votes. It remains to be seen whether they will hear the pleas of us or not. Watch this space for more updates.