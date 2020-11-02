Bigg Boss Telugu Sunday Episode Was Scripted For Jabadarsth Avinash?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has witnessed a lot of drama inside the house and to everyone’s surprise, the elimination didn’t take place. Show buffs and contestants have thought Amma Rajasekhar would leave the house but Nagarjuna surprised everyone that Amma Rajasekhar also escaped eviction. Noel Sean who has walked out of the house due to health issues is believed to have requested Bigg Boss and Nagarjuna not to eliminate any contestant. To fulfil Noel Sean’s wish Nagarjuna’s saved Amma Rajasekhar from eviction.

As you all might aware, Bigg Boss Sunday episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and drama. Looks like the Sunday episode is believed to be scripted for Jabardasth Avinash. In Saturday episode, Noel and Avinash had a heated argument which led to commenting on Avinash profession as ‘Chillar Comedy’. Avinash was deeply hurt with Noel Sean statements and he couldn’t come out of it. The Sunday episode was imitating the contestant's behaviour and actions.

Avinash got many chances to imitate the contestants and he nailed it. He entertained the audience with his comedy antics and he was the saviour of the show. The buzz on social media suggests that the show makers might have planned to highlight Avinash comedy as Noel tarnishes his image in Saturday episode, that’s why they might have given more chances to Avinash to imitate the contestants. Avinash is making the show watchable. He is pure and class entertainer not the one which Noel said ‘Chillar Comedy’. Show buffs are sharing their opinion on Twitter that it’s a one-man show in Sunday episode. Netizens are hailing for his comedy antics in Sunday episode. If you don’t believe us then take a look at the tweets:

Ninna #BiggBossTelugu4 lo andaru #Avinash meeda paddaru kadara and ivala pagalabadi navvutunnare and one more thing #Noel situation anta worse ga unte no one will make them even more suffer and its clear that he instigated him and his reply to #Noel should be there as he right. — Sanjay (@Sanjay49206432) November 1, 2020

#Avinash is on point 🔥🔥 Noel ni save chesetapudu imitate chesanu appudu em analedu Ippudu bayatiki vele sariki attitude vachindi Noel ki 😏#BiggBossTelugu4 — BigbossTelugu4 (@bigboss_telugu4) November 1, 2020