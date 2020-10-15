Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is turning out to be an interesting show with new twists and turns. In a recent episode, Avinash and Sohel had an argument during the task and Sohel broke into tears as all the contestants in the house have been targeting him. But now the time has come for another weekend to witness elimination. For those who are uninformed, nine contestants have been nominated for this week's evictions. Lasya, Abhijeet, Akhil, Monal,Divi, Lasya, Ariyana, Kumar Sai, and Noel Sean are on the nomination list. All the contestants are very strong.

According to the latest reports, Divi and Noel are in the bottom of the list in unofficial polls. It is hard to predict which contestant will be evicted from the house this week. As of now, Divi and Noel are believed to be in the danger zone. Although their names have not been confirmed yet, but maybe one of them will have to step out of the house.

If you have missed Wednesday's episode, then, we have interesting news for you, my dear readers. Noel Sean is the sixth captain of the house and Mehboob is the new ration manager of this week. Reports are doing the rounds that Nagarjuna might skip this week's episode as he is going on leave for a couple of days due to work commitments. Who do you think will step out of the house. Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you