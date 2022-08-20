Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Premiere Date And Time Fixed

Star Maa is set to set for a comeback with yet another new edition of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. If you miss watching the show and are waiting for updates, you have landed on the right page.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is all set to get launched on September 4, 2022 on Star Maa. The show time is likely to be 6pm. Preparations for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are going on in full swing. Akkineni Nagarjuna will continue as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

Talking about the contestants, Anchor Pratyusha, Bigg Boss reviewer Aadi Reddy, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Deepika Pilla, Srihan, Anchor Neha, Neha Chowdary, Rj Surya and a few other celebrities are likely to be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.