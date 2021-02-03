Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Probable Contestants List, Check Who's The Host

There's no denying the fact Bigg Boss Telugu will always be the most awaited show in Telugu states. There will be a section of the audience who would love to watch the show. Are you waiting for a new season of Bigg Boss Telugu? Then, we have some interesting news in our store to make you rejoice. According to trusted sources, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is likely to launch by mid of Summer. Currently, the makers are busy in finalising the contestants and they are holding talks with TV celebs and popular stars on Youtube. Mr Shannu is the character name of Shanmukh Jaswanth in web series titled 'Software Developer.

He became popular with his debut on web-series, he also earned a decent fan following. According to reports, Shanmukh Jaswanth is likely to enter in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. The next contestant is Deepika Pilla is one of the most popular faces of the small screen and currently she is seen hosting Dhee Show which airs on ETV.

The very popular anchor Varshini recently bid goodbye to her show Dhee and reports claim that she is all set to be seen in the reality show. The makers try to bring onboard people from different backgrounds and it remains to be seen who will enter the show. It is worth mentioning here that there's no change in a host, Akkineni Nagarjuna will continue the show as a host even for season-5. Sohel will be the new host to Bigg Boss Buzz and he will interview the eliminated contestants of the show.