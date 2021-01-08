Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Could Start Early, Check Launch Date, Probable Contestants List

Looks like Television's most popular reality show Bigg Boss upcoming season 5 seems to be on cards. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming season is set to kick-start soon. The buzz on social media suggests that the makers are planning to launch Bigg Boss season 5 in a couple of months from now. The show organisers are busy in finalising the contestants for the season 5. As usual, Akkineni Nagarjuna will be returning as the host and Syed Sohel will be the host for Bigg Boss buzz. After Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which was the longest-running season of the show, fans can't for season 5.

Some of the show lovers are requesting show organisers to start the new season as early as possible. Speculations around the contestants have been doing rounds on the internet. If sources are to be believed Hyper Aadi and Anchor Ravi are a popular star from the entertainment industry and show makers are considering them for the show. The chances are they might be part of the show.

Nagarjuna seems to have asked show organisers to search for popular celebrities to get good TRP ratings not to disappoint the audience with the selection of contestants. If you may recall, there were no familiar faces in last season and makers are planning not to repeat the same mistake. The show is about to begin by end of March or early April, as per the sources. Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth season of Bigg Boss.