This year Akkineni Nagarjuna didn't have any theatre release. He might have planned to release his forthcoming film ‘Wild Dog’ this year but plans got delayed due to the COVID-19.

But, he didn’t disappoint his fans this year. He returned to the small screen as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. We have already told you, the show is receiving a thumping response from all the quarters. The show organizers are coming up with new strategies to attract the audience.

For those who are uninformed, Gangavva has left the house on Saturday's episode as she was not feeling well.

Most of the stars dream to participate in Bigg Boss show as it will change the fortune of the contestants. If reports are to be believed, Monal Gajjar has been in the headlines ever since she entered the show. The love triangle story between Abijeet, Akhil, and Monal has been widely discussed on social media.

Now, one more interesting news for you my dear readers. According to the reliable sources, Monal is one of the highest-paid stars in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. If reports are to be believed, Monal is getting paid a whopping amount of Rs eight lakh as remuneration per week.

Lasya and Noel Sean are getting equal pay of Rs Seven Lakh per week. Abhijeet who played a lead actor in ‘Life Is Beautiful’ is charging around Rs 4 lakh per week. In this context, Monal is the highest-paid among her fellow mates. She is one of the popular stars in the Tamil film industry and acted in movies like Man Udhaan Vara, Family Circus, Reva, VIP 2 and VIP 2: Lalkar. This could be the reason, she is drawing a fancy price to stay in the house.

As we have already told you, Avinash is the highest paid contestant of this season and is drawing Rs 9 lakh per week. We don’t know how far these figures are accurate but this has become a topic of discussion on social media. Several memes are circulating on social media.

It is worth mentioning here that Sujatha is going to be eliminated in tonight's episode. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.