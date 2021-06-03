Bigg Boss Telugu Runner-up Akhil Sarthak Beats Abhijeet: Deets Inside

Abhijeet and Akhil Sarthak are Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants, who ended as winner and runner-up of the show, respectively. Now, they are back in the news. Recently, Hyderabad Times declared Akhil Sarthak as the most desirable man on TV in their list for 2020.

Akhil Sarthak was on cloud nine over the news. In fact, Abhijeet was the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and he also emerged as the winner of the show. Why Abhijeet did not figure in the most desirable men list has become a hotly debated topic on social media. Some Akhil fans are pretty happy as their favorite contestant has been declared the Most Desirable Man of 2020. Any Bigg Boss winner would be in limelight more than runner up. But, here the scenario seems to be totally different.

It now appears that Bigg Boss viewers were more impressed with Akhil more than Abhijeet and hence voted for him. Akhil will next be seen in the movie titled 'Telugu Abbayi Gujarat Ammayi’ ,where he will be playing the male lead character. Monal Gajjar will be seen as the female lead in the film. Akhil is shining brightly in terms of his career after the show. But, Abhijeet seems to be staying low without announcing any project details. Akhil Sarthak has surely overtaken Abhijeet in this regard.