Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Contestants, Start Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will be starting from next month. Yes, the show will be getting launched on February 20, 2022. The show organizers have finalized contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. All the confirmed contestants would be going into quarantine one week before of the show launch.

If you are waiting for the contestants' list, then, let me be the first one to share it with you. As per the buzz, Raghu Master, Anchor Sravanthi, Navya Swamy, Navdeep, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Mounika Reddy, Anchor Varsh, Mehaboob, Shrihan, Mounika Reddy, Sri Vidya and Swetha Naidu are said to be participating in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

The official confirmed contestants list of Bigg Boss OTT is yet to be revealed.