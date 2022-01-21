Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Contestants List With Photos

Akkineni Nagarjuna is riding high on the success of his recent outing 'Bangarraju'. The film made a business of Rs 35 cr plus at the worldwide box office. The latest news we hear is that Nagarjuna is gearing up to host Bigg Boss Telugu again.

If you are wondering if the show organizers are launching a new season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Then, you are mistaken.

For the unversed, Nagarjuna announced during the grand finale of BBT5 that the makers were planning to come up with the digital version of the show Bigg Boss on OTT. Yes. For those who thought these were rumours, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is for real.

The show organizers have finalized contestants for the show. Here's the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT along with photos.

Take a look at their Instagram profiles:

Navdeep

Vaishnavi Chaitanya

Mounika Reddy

Anchor Varsh

Mehaboob

Shrihan

Sri Vidya

Swetha Naidu