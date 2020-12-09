Bigg Boss Telugu Fans Troll Monal After Ariyana Exposes Monal's Sympathy Drama

Dec 09, 2020, 12:53 IST
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 - Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 makers are trying their level best to see the fans hooked by introducing twists every passing week. Bigg Boss makers have once again introduced a twist for our five finalists to win the chance to appeal to the audience to vote for them. In a recent episode, Monal and Ariyana had verbal spat with each other in last night's task.

If you ask show lover, who’s a mistake in the task. Most of them are supporting Ariyana and praising her for what she did. Ariyana is damn right and slamming Monal for playing the sympathy game. Everyone knew that Monal cries when she doesn't any answers with her. She proved it yet again in last night's task.  

Ariyana is seen saying to Monal “ Why you pretended with me. I understood that you are still holding grudges against me. She went on to say that, everyone in the house are hurt by your behavior. She told you are just fake in the house. Bigg Boss called Monal to the confession room suggested her to concertante on the game. Monal is seen requesting Bigg Boss to send him out of the house. Netizens are also demanding makers to eliminate at least this week. They are pleasing to give value to the votes, Some of them are saying they don’t want to see her in the top five finalists. What do you think, will she get evicted this weekend. Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you. In the meantime, check out what Twitterati are saying about Monal.

