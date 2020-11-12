Bigg Boss Telugu Fans Troll Akhil For Acting Like Psycho

Bigg Boss Telugu is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna and the makers are trying a lot of methods to good get good TRPs ratings. In a recent episode, Akhil has been sent into a secret room. He is likely to be back in the house in less than a week. Without a doubt, things are going to change, once he returns back to the house.

In the latest released promo from show makers, it seems like all the contestants are going to get letters from their family members. Akhil who is in the secret room will decide whether those letters should reach to the housemates or not. Akhil allowed all the letters to reach to the housemates except Abhijeet. Akhil hasn’t sent Abhijee letter but he is seen smiling in the promo and helping Lasya to wipes her tears with the tissues box. At end of the video, Abhijeet gets his letter but it will be in pieces and Akhil tore Abhijeet's letter and he made into pieces. Abhijeet fans are deeply hurt and disappointed with Akhil actions and they are trolling him badly on social media. Netizens are calling him the worst contestant ever in Bigg Boss Telugu. Check out a few Twitter reactions here:

Worst behaviour by #akhil saartak.. #abijeet family letter ni kooda ivvatledu..intha psycho gaadiva Ra nuvvu .. worst human ever.. Kanesam human GA Aina think cheyara..#BiggBossTelugu4 — gangavva007 (@BigbossteluguF) November 12, 2020

Looks like Akhil tore Abhijeet's letter.

Please welcome, the worst contestant ever in BB history, Akhil Sarthak.

This guy is showing his true colors day by day. Doesn't even deserve to be in top 5. Secret room ela vadalo kuda telidhu mana Karivepaku ki 😂😂 — Deepak Kovoor (@deepak_kovoor) November 12, 2020

Great person kavali anni abhi ki ivaldhu u can hold grudge on anyone but this is next level from akhil. Till now I used to have an gud impression on akhil now it stooped to new low. Sick of him. — Ravi teja (@tejar109) November 12, 2020

Dude Akhil, hope you didn’t shred letters from home.. that will be worst move from you. Sec room should help you .. looks like it’s becoming minus for your game. #biggbosstelugu4 — Sai (@smkand25) November 12, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4#abijeet emotions tho adukuntunnadu #akhil.. idi nijam aite inka devude kaapadali Akhil ni inka ... Akhil gaadu secret room ki velli "Nippu tho national games aadutunnavuraa" ..pedda fruit ayyav secret room ki poyi.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mUAaZnSrfB — gangavva007 (@BigbossteluguF) November 12, 2020