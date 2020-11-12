Bigg Boss Telugu Fans Troll Akhil For Acting Like Psycho

Nov 12, 2020, 16:15 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna and the makers are trying a lot of methods to good get good TRPs ratings. In a recent episode, Akhil has been sent into a secret room. He is likely to be back in the house in less than a week. Without a doubt, things are going to change, once he returns back to the house.

In the latest released promo from show makers, it seems like all the contestants are going to get letters from their family members. Akhil who is in the secret room will decide whether those letters should reach to the housemates or not. Akhil allowed all the letters to reach to the housemates except Abhijeet. Akhil hasn’t sent Abhijee letter but he is seen smiling in the promo and helping Lasya to wipes her tears with the tissues box. At end of the video, Abhijeet gets his letter but it will be in pieces and Akhil tore Abhijeet's letter and he made into pieces. Abhijeet fans are deeply hurt and disappointed with Akhil actions and they are trolling him badly on social media. Netizens are calling him the worst contestant ever in Bigg Boss Telugu. Check out a few Twitter reactions here:

