Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant Slaps RGV, Check Video

Do you remember Ashu Reddy of Bigg Boss Telugu fame? Yes, she participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. She is highly popular on social media, thanks to her stint in the house. She also happens to be the girlfriend of popular singer Rahul Sipligunj. Yes, He was the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.

Now and then, Ashu Reddy and Rahul often share pictures with their extended family of the audience.

The latest we hear is that Ashu Reddy appears to have slapped RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma in a video called 'Bold Interview With Ashu Reddy'.

Yes, what you read is right! It could be part of the promotions. Ashu Reddy is seen sitting at a Coffee Shop, RGV walks in to have a cup of coffee. Ashu Reddy is busy with her mobile, RGV tries to strike up a conversation with her.

RGV is seen asking Ashu, Don't you know me? She replies with 'I only watch English movies'. RGV tells Ashu Reddy, your thighs look good, Ashu Reddy is seen slapping him over it. The whole video is expected to be out in a couple of days. RGV has unveiled it on his own Youtube channel. Take a look at it: