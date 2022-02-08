Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant Sarayu Arrested

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 contestant Sarayu of Seven Arts fame has been arrested in Banjara Hills. She earned a decent fan following during her stint in the house. However, she did not survive in the house for more than two weeks due to her attitude in the house.

In a latest development, Sircilla district Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Chapuri Ashok Sircilla filed a cased against Sarayu saying she demeaned the Hindu community in one of her short films.

It was shot as a promotional campaign for a local restaurant and Sarayu, along with others donned a saffron headband that read, ‘Ganapati Bappa Moriya’ and allegedly drank alcohol. This hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community, they say.

