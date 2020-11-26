Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant Abhijeet Hired PR Team To Get More Votes?

It is very hard for the audience to forget Bigg Boss Telugu season-1, the first and foremost reason is our beloved actor Jr NTR. He hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season one turned out to be a huge hit. That’s not all, all the contestants of season-1 were genuine to the game, none of them looked so fake. The entire process of elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu season was fair to the audience. Jr NTR was never biased to anyone in the house and none of the contestants have hired a PR team.

The show went on to become a successful season. Speculations are doing the rounds that since Bigg Boss season 2, all of the contestants seem to have hired their own PR teams, that’s why Kaushal Manda and Rahul Sipligunj emerged as the winners of the previous reasons.

The current season of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is receiving mixed reactions from all quarters. As we have already told you, most of the contestants are not familiar to the audience and they are not attracting the audience with their performance in the task. They seem to be dull in the game and most of them don’t have passion towards the game.

The latest buzz on social media doing the rounds that Abhijeet has hired a strong PR team that’s why he is able to get save from every elimination. Abhijeet is not at all performing the tasks but he is getting saved from every elimination with a major share of votes every week. Rumors are doing the rounds that Abhijeet might have hired a strong PR team to stay safe in the house. But, we don’t think so Abhijeet hired PR team because he is so genuine, humble and sincere person, he may not do these kinds of cheap tricks to win the game.