Bigg Boss Telugu: Amma Rajasekhar Is ZERO In House!

Amma Rajasekhar is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Amma Rajasekhar already proved himself as one of the entertaining contestants in the house. His way of behaviour is liked by a lot of people already. But, some people do not like him.

On Saturday, during the Hero and Zero task, Devi and Lasya chose Amma Rajasekhar as Zero in the house. However, close to six people chose him as the hero. Devi told that Amma Rajasekhar's comedy is crossing the limits and added that he is a biased person. At the same time, Lasya too added that his comedy is crossing the limits in the house.

Amma Rajasekhar broke down into tears and the housemates had to console him. He could not take the criticism and also felt that he is getting bad in front of everyone. He asked Nagarjuna to send him away from the house. However, the housemates, especially Gangavva consoled him.

Nagarjuna also told him to look at the better things that a lot of people consider him as a hero.