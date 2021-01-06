Bigg Boss Telugu Akhil Sarthak May Soon Work With Prabhas

Bigg Boss is one of the most talked and popular reality show in Indian television. Celebrities come from various field to participate in the show to prove their talent. After the show, some of the contestants will get a slew offer from the various filmmaker. Any wild guesses about which contestant we are talking about. He is none other than Akhil Sarthak who was ended as a runner up in last season Bigg Boss Telugu 4. If reports are to be believed, Akhil Sarthak has been roped to play a key role in Gopichand starrer Seetimaarr.

For those who are unversed, Prabhas and Gopichand are one of the closest friends in Tollywood. The two have been thick friends from childhood and their friendship has traveled a long way from being classmates to colleagues in the film fraternity. Akhil got a chance to work with Gopichand, he may also soon work even with Prabhas if Akhil work gets noticed by the audience and fans. Prabhas would love to encourage aspiring actors and he will never disappoint anyone because he is a man with gold heart. The film is being helmed by Sampath Nandi also features Tamannah as the female lead in Seetimaarr.

Talking about Bigg Boss, Akhil Sarthak became household during his stint in the house. Akhil's cute-friendship with Monal has made him more popular in Telugu states compared to other contestants. Akhil used to spend most of his time with the contestants Harika, Monal, Sohel and Mehboon, he used to shell out major friendship goals to his fans. Abhijeet, Lasya, Avinash, Ariyana and Swathi Deekshith are few other contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.