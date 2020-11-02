Bigg Boss Telugu Adding Masala For TRPs

Any Bigg Boss is all about entertainment and verbal fights. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is receiving a mixed response from the audience and fans. According to the reliable sources, Bigg Boss Telugu has registered the lowest TRP rating in third week of October. The major drawback for the season to get poor ratings are routine tasks and show organizers are giving screen space only to selected contestants.

It wouldn’t be wrong, if we said that, Nagarjuna and Show organizers are trying to create a riff in the house amongst the contestants as they are missing the main element masala in the house. Audience would love to watch the verbal spats between the inmates. Going into details, Noel Sean has been walked out of the house on Thursday but the makers of the show have bought him on Saturday episode to create a ruckus in the house. Noel had a bitter fight with Avinash and Amma Rajasekhar, still, the show buffs are discussing about it. On the other hand, Nagarjuna also showed some video clips to Ariyana, Sohel, Akhil and Monal that what other contestants are talking about them behind their back in the house. Only a few weeks left for the show to wrap up and contestants are being in their own comfort zone. Most of the inmates have become friends and fights are missing in this season. Probably, to fetch good TRPs ratings, Nagarjuna might have shown them videos. Likewise, Nagarjuna could be thinking to add masala to fetch good TRPs ratings with nasty fights amongst the contestants.

Are you eagerly waiting for tonight episode, then, this piece of news is for you. If reports are to believed, Amma Rajasekhar, Avinash, Abhijeet, Monal and Dethadi Harika nominated for this week eviction. It remains to be seen, to whom Nagarjuna will show an exit door this weekend.