Bigg Boss Telugu: Abijeet Fans Troll Monal Sister For Unsolicited Advice

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Abhijeet is the best entertainer among the current lot of contestants in the house. Abhijeet’s Human vs Robots task was probably one of the best tasks ever in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. All the credit goes to Abhijeet for entertaining the audience and creating fun in the house. He was nominated more than six times but he stood strong like a rock and always provided entertainment to the audience which is why people love him.

Last night, Monal’s elder sister Hemali visited the Bigg Boss house and she is seen interacting well with all the contestants. She gave a compliment to Sohel by saying that ‘I like the way you are playing the game’. Later, she criticized Abhijeet by saying that ‘If you have anything speak on people face but don’t talk anything behind them”.

Hemali’s piece of advice to Abhijeet didn’t go well with the audience. They are trolling and posting nasty comments on her. Some of them are saying that why can’t she tell her sister to be far from Abhijeet and how pathetic she is playing the game. When she came as a visitor, she should spread positivity in the house but she is demotivating the contestants. Netizens are suggesting to Monal’s elder sister Hemali, let them play their own game. Hemali's Instagram account was used to be a public account till last night but she seems to have changed to a private account. Abhijeet fans might have given a warning to her.In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

#BiggBossTelugu4

I think Hemali should say Monal not to back bitch about Abhijeet. And Abhijeet has his own reasons to stay away from her. She cant force her opinion on him. Family family antha #Abhijeet meedha padi edvadame — Deepak Kovoor (@deepak_kovoor) November 19, 2020

Instead of spreading negativity on #Abijeet , #Hemali should have told #Monal how pathetic her game is.

@HemaliGajjar6

Please wait till Saturday so dat u can take ur sister back to Gujarat🙏🏻#BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu — Yash (@Yash_RP) November 19, 2020

Not gonna care what Monal sister said,

But #Abijeet s Response to that.A Smile and Okay is👌

I feel, only he has that ability to withstand any kind of Odd

And to speak up only when necessary

His Tolerance & Acceptance levels💯

How can u be so Ossum Man❤️#BiggBossTelugu4 #Abijeet pic.twitter.com/IkDcFOiZuZ — Chaitu VK (@chaituDHFM88) November 19, 2020

Despite the negative comments, #Abijeet gave Monal's sister respect as a guest. He didn't argue, manners👏 His character won me over & now he's the only befitting winner for me. Trophy is yours boy🏆#BiggBossTelugu4 #isupportabijeet — Chaitu VK (@chaituDHFM88) November 19, 2020

#Abijeet Took all the negativity from Monal's sister and responded with just simple smile🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏This is what we call """Gem of a character"""👏👏👏👌👌👌👌👌👌No surprise why you got such a huge fan base man😍😍😍😍😍#BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu #ISupportAbijeet — Chaitu VK (@chaituDHFM88) November 19, 2020

Hemali gajjar papa sister of Monal papa #Abijeet fans debbaki account private chesesindhi...😂😂😂 avasaramaaaa neeku avasarama anta #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/3IVEDmwmJB — PraveenMudra (@PrawinMudra) November 19, 2020

#biggbosstelugu4

Instagram lo #abijeet fans "jai abijeet" slogans tho rampage mode on monal gajjar and her sister page.. 😂😂🙏 — gangavva007 (@BigbossteluguF) November 19, 2020