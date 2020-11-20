Bigg Boss Telugu: Abijeet Fans Troll Monal Sister For Unsolicited Advice

Nov 20, 2020, 12:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Abhijeet is the best entertainer among the current lot of contestants in the house. Abhijeet’s Human vs Robots task was probably one of the best tasks ever in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. All the credit goes to Abhijeet for entertaining the audience and creating fun in the house.  He was nominated more than six times but he stood strong like a rock and always provided entertainment to the audience which is why people love him. 

Last night, Monal’s elder sister Hemali visited the Bigg Boss house and she is seen interacting well with all the contestants. She gave a compliment to Sohel by saying that ‘I like the way you are playing the game’. Later, she criticized Abhijeet by saying that ‘If you have anything speak on people face but don’t talk anything behind them”.

Hemali’s piece of advice to Abhijeet didn’t go well with the audience. They are trolling and posting nasty comments on her. Some of them are saying that why can’t she tell her sister to be far from Abhijeet and how pathetic she is playing the game. When she came as a visitor, she should spread positivity in the house but she is demotivating the contestants. Netizens are suggesting to Monal’s elder sister Hemali, let them play their own game. Hemali's Instagram account was used to be a public account till last night but she seems to have changed to a private account. Abhijeet fans might have given a warning to her.In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

