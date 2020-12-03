Bigg Boss Telugu Abhijeet Fans Fire Rahul Sipligunj, Find Out Why

Actor Abhijeet is one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu. While we have to wait for a few more days to know who will emerge as the winner of this season. Show lovers are voting for their favorite star to make them win. Looking at the popularity on social media, we feel Abhijeet has the maximum chance to win the show followed by Sohel and Akhil. Abhijeet has been the most popular Bigg Boss contestant on social media. He trends every day with his fans tweeting from all over. He has also been nominated maximum time in the house but has been saved by his fans. "We love, we are with you Abhijeet has become an anthem for all Ahijeet fans on social media.

The latest news we hear is Abhijeet fans are trolling Bigg Boss Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj. Not long ago, in one of his interviews, Rahul Sipligunj mentioned that Abhijeet could become the winner of the season and asked all his fans to support him. Last night, he posted a story ‘Meet my top 2 contestants Sohel and Ariyana’, I want to see these people in the top two as they are truly playing the game well. He is also asking his fans to support genuine and dedicated people throw the undeserving contestant from the race. No doubt, Abhijeet fans have hurt with his post and trolling him for insulting their favorite contestant as he doesn’t deserve to stay in the house with his indirect comment". We really don't know what's Rahul's intention behind his post but seems like he doesn't want Abhijeet to be a winner of the season. Here are a few Abhijeet fans reaction to Rahul Sipligunj's post, why can't you take a look at it:

